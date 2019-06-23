Missing teen located by Post Falls Police

POST FALLS, Idaho - UPDATE: According to Post Falls Police, Emily has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person last seen in Post Falls on Saturday.

According to police, 18-year-old Emily Heathcoat is at-risk and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, white sandals and possibly a blue t-shirt with a picture of a cat on it.

Emily may have changed into jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Post Falls Police at (208) 773-3517 and reference case number 19PF15715.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.