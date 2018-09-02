Missing man's body found in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The body of a Colville tribal member that's been missing for several weeks was pulled from Soap Lake Friday night.
60-year-old Michael Clark was last seen in early August. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Clark suffered from memory loss issues.
Deputies recovered his body from Soap Lake after it was found by kayakers. Coroner Craig Morrison’s staff confirmed Clark's identity.
An autopsy conducted Saturday was inconclusive because of the condition of the remains, but no obvious signs of trauma were found.
Clark’s remains have been returned to this family.
