Missing elderly man found safe, returned home

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: Anatoliy has been found safe and returned to his home. The Spokane Police Department would like to thank the public for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Spokane Police are requesting the public’s help in finding 78-year-old Anatoliy Solgalova.

He was last known to be in the area of 1600 W Pacific Ave., early Monday morning.

According to police, Anatoliy left the area with unknown clothing, riding a white bicycle that has a rear tire that is smaller than the front one.

He is approximately 5’05” tall, about 230lbs., with grey hair, and brown eyes.

Due to age related cognitive impairment, and medical conditions, he is considered to be vulnerable. He will likely be confused, and does not speak English.

If you see him please call Crime Check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.