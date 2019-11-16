Missing Colville pilot's body found in Sullivan Lake, crews searching for plane
PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. - A pilot who went missing from the Colville area for almost a week was found dead on Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed.
Authorities began searching for 67-year-old Terry Coleman when he left the Colville airport around noon on Monday and never returned home.
READ: WSDOT identifies missing Colville pilot, plane still not located
After almost a week-long search, WSDOT said a local resident found Coleman's body in Sullivan Lake in Northern Pend Oreille County early Saturday morning.
Boat crews are still searching for his plane- a Cessna 182 Skylane- which they believe is submerged in the lake.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
