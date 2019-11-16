Missing Colville pilot's body found in Sullivan Lake, crews searching for plane

WSDOT Terry Coleman and his plane are still missing two days after leaving the Colville airport.

PEND OREILLE CO., Wash. - A pilot who went missing from the Colville area for almost a week was found dead on Saturday, the Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed.

Authorities began searching for 67-year-old Terry Coleman when he left the Colville airport around noon on Monday and never returned home.

After almost a week-long search, WSDOT said a local resident found Coleman's body in Sullivan Lake in Northern Pend Oreille County early Saturday morning.

Boat crews are still searching for his plane- a Cessna 182 Skylane- which they believe is submerged in the lake.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.