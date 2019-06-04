Missing and endangered Montana teen possibly headed to Kellogg

Montana Department of Justice Authorities have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Mykenzie George.

Montana Department of Justice Authorities have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Mykenzie George.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued Tuesday for a 15-year-old Montana girl who may be headed to Idaho.

Authorities are searching for MyKenzie George, who is believed to be suicidal and requires medication for depression.

George was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in Missoula wearing an Italian flag t-shirt and grey leggings. She is around 5'4" tall, weighs 158 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. Authorities believe she may be on her way to Kellogg.

Anyone with information about George's whereabouts is asked to call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.