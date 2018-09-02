Missing 83-year-old Moses Lake man found safe

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - UPDATE: Gordon has been found and is okay. The Grant County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for its help in finding him.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in the Westshore area of Moses Lake.

83-year-old Gordon Moore was last seen in the 3000 block Firouzi Drive at 9:30 this morning.

Moore has a history of dementia. He is a while male, about 5'06", 155 lbs. He may be wearing a light blue jacket and khakis.

He's not believed to be in a car. If you see him, call 9-1-1.