There will be no ice skating at Mirror Pond this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sorry, folks! There will be no ice skating at Manito Park's Mirror Pond this winter.

City of Spokane crews are continuing to drain the pond with the goal of cleaning it up and removing algae-fueling sediment.

Fianna Dickson with Spokane Parks and Recreation said the pond should be cleaned up by next spring. There are two feet of muck that needs to be dredged out of the pond in the meantime.

Crews are doing the dirty work now because it is less messy and less stinky that when it is warm outside. As a result, there will be no ice skating on the pond this year.

The pond has been green for many years. Parks and Recreation said there will be yearly inpsections and treatment operations once the project is completed.

