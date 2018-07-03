Miracle Monday: New program provides courage and hope at the hospital Video

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new program at Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane that has helped families find courage, honor and hope during hard times.

Beads of Courage provides a name strand for child and teen patients, along with colorful beads that symbolize the courage that patient displayed while receiving treatment. Children's Miracle Network helped pay for the program to come to Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

For Spokane mother Patricia Thompson, each bead represents a moment and memory during her son Trammell's life. The one-year-old boy has hundreds of beads now. The strands of beads hang in his hospital room. He's been at the children's hospital since the day he was born last year.

"Until you pick up those beads and you feel those beads and you feel the weight that this poor little guy has had to carry for his entire life, that's all he knows," Thompson said.

Thompson knew something was wrong when she was pregnant with Trammell. Doctors just didn't know what.

"They thought when we delivered him that Trammell would be a normal preemie. Well, we delivered him and he wasn't a normal preemie. He was 470 grams at birth," Thompson said.

That's just over one pound.

Doctors later diagnosed Trammell with a rare inherited disorder called alpha-mannosidosis. It impacts his immune system, his bones, his hearing, and his mental functions.

There's no known cure.

"He's not expected to survive past childhood and we don't even know how long because this disorder is so rare that they've never seen a preemie with this diagnosis, or whatever, that shows this early onset of this diagnosis," Thompson said.

Thompson said her son also has a form of dwarfism. It's a miracle he's alive.

He's been in the hospital for more than 452 days. Each day he gets another bead that marks his stay. Then he'll get more each day for whatever procedure he has to endure. Thompson and her three other children know exactly what those beads represent.

"Every bead means a poke. It means an X-ray. It means a surgery. It means a PICC line placement. It means a blood transfusion and for a baby coming into life, this is all they know. It puts perspective onto it," Thompson said.

Some beads are for the good days, others are for the bad ones. Each bead is unique and some are handmade. Every bead helps tell Trammell's story and is a reminder for his family.

"So when we are having a rough day, I can look at him and say 'We've made it through all this. He'll make it. We'll be okay,'" Thompson said.

Even when things aren't okay, Trammell's family can look at those beads and remember his strength and their love for him.

"When God decides to call Trammell back, at least I'll have those that will show us everything we've been through," Thompson said.