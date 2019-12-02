Miracle Monday: Little boy celebrates end of cancer treatment

SPOKANE, Wash. - Life can change in an instant.

Parents Kris and Tina Anderson know that all too well.

It was July of 2016 when their son Kellan started to feel sick. At the time, they were living in Kellogg, Idaho. They took him to the local hospital and within hours, they were in an ambulance speeding toward Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, in Spokane.

Doctors at Sacred Heart diagnosed Kellan with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that night. The blood cancer is the most common type of cancer in children, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"From just not feeling good and something wasn't right, to your baby has cancer," Tina said.

Kellan was just three years old and fighting for his life.

"You live for the day, wake up, there's no planning. There's no nothing," Kris said. "You just wake up and take care of Kellan."

That care has spanned more than three years. Kellan's family had to move to Spokane to be close to his doctors at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. The Anderson family said going through this challenging time was made a little easier thanks to the support from hospital staff and organizations like Children's Miracle Network.

"It's amazing. I remember even at the beginning, I said, you know, I wouldn't want to do this anywhere else. It feels like a family here," Tina said.

So the Andersons weren't surprised to be standing in a hallway packed with hospital staff last Tuesday for a very special ceremony. Friends, family, and caregivers were all there to celebrate the end of Kellan's cancer treatment with a bell ringing.

Cancer free and ready for everyone to hear it.

Kellan will be joining the Four News Now Extreme Team Thursday for the Making Spirits Bright lighting. The 6-year-old will flip the switch to illuminate thousands of Christmas lights in Cowley Park. The Spokane park is right outside of the children's hospital. Tune in all week for exclusive coverage.