Miracle Monday: Baby goes home after record stay in hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, a baby boy was born, in a place doctors thought he'd never leave.

Patricia Thompson remembers exactly how much her youngest son weighed.

"He was 470 grams at birth," Thompson said.

That's around a pound. Trammell Thompson's length was measured by a pen.

"All the times the doctors came to me and said that they didn't think that he was going to survive," Thompson said.

His was an uncertain diagnosis, but doctors did know that whatever he faced had left him without an immune system. It also caused issues with some of his organs, bones, and mental functions, according to Thompson.

The mother of four said doctors questioned her dreams of the little things she hoped to one day do with her son, like go to the park.

"They said we don't think mom understands how serious this is. Trammell's probably never going to go to a park," Thompson said.

But from that doubt grew something much more powerful.

"Love, I loved him," Thompson said.

You can call it fate or maybe just a mother's love.

"I feel like he was brought to me," Thompson said. "Something just said don't, don't give up."

So she didn't and neither did he.

Five hundred and nine days later, the baby doctors thought would live and die at the hospital got to go home. Thompson said he had the longest stay of any baby at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

"It still doesn't feel real," Thompson said.

Now, strings of beads hang near the entrance of Thompson's home. Each bead represents part of her son's treatment. Those beads are part of the Beads of Courage Program, which is paid for by Children's Miracle Network at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital.

There will be more beads added to the strands as his treatment continues.

But he'll earn more milestones at home, like learning patty cake from his great grandma and going to the park.

Yes, Thompson got to take her son to the park. It was a short trip, but they just had to do it.

"He wasn't able to play, but he got to watch the sun. He got to see the splash pads, see the other kids playing and he was in awe of that," Thompson said.

Those are everyday steps for most children, but they're everyday miracles for him.