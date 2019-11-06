Miracle Mile medallions may be incorporated into Don Kardong Bridge to protect them from thieves

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Over 250 medallions that sit along the Centennial Trail have been reported stolen.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of the Centennial Trail are considering incorporating a portion of the Miracle Mile Medallions into the Don Kardong Bridge.

The bridge, which sits between Gonzaga University and the Riverpoint Campus near Miracle Mile 22, will soon be renovated.

Over 30 years ago, 3,700 Miracle Mile Medallions were purchased, personalized and placed in concrete on the side of the Centennial Rail. They are considered representations of devoted citizens, proud moments and the kind hearts of the local community.

This past May, nearly 400 medallions were stolen and the thieves attempted to scrap them at local recycling centers.

The Friends of the Centennial Trail, along with several Centennial Trail Coordinating Council partners, have worked to find a way to preserve the medallions, but said it is impossible to properly maintain and secure them in the Centennial Trail.

"We simply cannot guarantee they will not continue to be vandalized and stolen," said Executive Director Loreen McFaul.

The group is looking to incorporate them into the design of the Don Kardong Bridge renovation project. As part of the proposed plan, each unique medallion inscription would become a part of the bridge.

The Friends of the Centennial Trail are working with Spokane Parks and Recreation on the project. Construction is set to begin in early 2020.

