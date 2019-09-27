News

Minshew Mania is sweeping the nation, and Uncle Rico himself joins in on the fun!

Minshew Mania is sweeping the nation, and even the real Uncle Rico cannot get enough of the Mississippi Mustache.

The Jacksonville Jaguars tweeted a photo Thursday afternoon that set the local Twitterverse on fire.

 

 

Additionally, 4 News Now has acquired some privileged information – geotagged Twitter data recorded since the beginning of the NFL season, tracking all mentions of Gardner Minshew. The results are somewhat expected, but nonetheless satisfying.

It appears Minshew Mania is taking over the country.

According to additional data, only Tom Brady is talked about more on social media. Even upstart Patrick Mahomes, who is currently experiencing a dominating start to his season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is barely holding a candle to Gardner Minshew.

The top Minshew states are the following:

  1. Florida
  2. Washington
  3. Mississippi
  4. Idaho
  5. Nebraska

This map was put together by the NFL thinktank over at SportsBettingExperts.com, who put geotagged Twitter data maps together nearly every week.

