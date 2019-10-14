Mild & sunny weather for your Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday's weather will continue the weekend's trend of cool but pleasant.
We're expecting sunshine and a few clouds in the Spokane area, with a high of 55 degrees.
More mild temperatures Tuesday, then another storm system moves in Wednesday. That will bring cooler weather, showers and winds for the middle and end of the week.
