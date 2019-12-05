Mike Leach extends WSU contract through 2024

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

PULLMAN, Wash. - Mike Leach is staying in Pullman.

Washington State University Athletics announced Thursday the head football coach and the university have agreed in principle to extend Leach's contract the 2024 season, bringing it to a five-year contract.

WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun issued the following statement:

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched. He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

Leach led the Cougs to their fifth-straight bowl appearance, the only time in program history that has been accomplished. WSU will find out which bowl it is going to Sunday afternoon.

Leach has also guided Washington State to 43 victories over the past five years, making it the best five-year stretch in school history.

"We are excited about going to our fifth-straight bowl game and look forward to another exciting season in 2020. Go Cougs!" said Leach

In keeping with his agreement signed following the 2017 season, Leach's 2020 compensation will be $4 million. He is also scheduled to $4 million per year th following four years.

Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.

In his eight seasons leading the Cougars, Leach has led the Cougs to 55 victories, which ranks third in program history. He has guided the Cougars to six bowl games in the past seven years, while the WSU's offense has led the nation in passing four times in that span.

RELATED: 'I've lived in utmost fear': WSU football player's dangerous journey to Pullman

RELATED: Chris Petersen stepping down as UW football head coach, Jimmy Lake named to role