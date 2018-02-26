Metallica to stop in Spokane on world tour
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's official! Metallica's WorldWired Tour will make a stop in Spokane on December 2.
Metallica's tour will take them throughout Europe, the U.S., and Canada.
Each show will begin with a Light It Up pre-show party hosted by Jim Breuer.
Every ticket purchased includes your choice of a phsycial or digital copy of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."
Tickets are $65 and $135, not including box office fees, and will go on on sale on Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com, or by calling 800-325-SEAT
Presales for Fan club members begin Tuesday, February 27.You can find more details here.
