Metal band Slayer coming to the Spokane Arena this fall

SPOKANE, Wash. - Slayer is bringing its Final Campaign Tour to the Spokane this fall.

The punk-thrash-metal band will play the Spokane Arena on Sunday, November 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The five-time nominated, two-time Grammy-winners will be here with Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & the Illegals on the seventh and final leg of their farewell tour.

According to a release from the Spokane Arena, "Their membership in the 'The Big Four' – Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax – the four bands that defined the thrash/metal genre - secures the band's place in music history."

​Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $69.50 and $89.50 and go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office and all TicketsWest outlets.

