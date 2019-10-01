Man inside truck points gun at passerby asking if he needs help, Lincoln Co. deputies say

DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Davenport area to be on the lookout for a white Ford pickup with an American flag in the bed.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, two people inside the truck were flashing their lights while the truck was stopped in the area of Highway 2 and Bennett Road.

A citizen stopped to see if they needed help, but reported that one of the men jumped out of the truck and pointed a pump shotgun at them.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the two people inside the truck are young, white men.

Deputies have canvassed the area where the incident happened, but have not been able to locate the truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.