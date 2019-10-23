Memorial service will celebrate the life of veteran firefighter
OKANOGAN, Wash. - A memorial service on Thursday will celebrate the life of a veteran firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Okanogan County Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson passed away earlier this month from injuries he sustained while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire.
READ: Veteran firefighter burned in Spring Coulee Fire passes away
The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, located at 175 Rodeo Trail.
Johnson served with the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army before his time as a firefighter and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard in Baghdad in 2003.
Johnson retired from the military after 22 years of service and then started his career with the fire department.
Previous Story
Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
Next Story
Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Talk of fining students for vaping has Spokane school board members divided
- Cold mornings at the bus stop turn to sunny, warm days
- Mayoral candidates discuss Spokane's new homeless shelter
- Mayoral candidates talk tactics leading up to Spokane's general election
- Spokane School Board considering fining students $103 if caught vaping at school
- Three child luring attempts reported near Ness Elementary in two months, parent says