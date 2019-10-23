Memorial service will celebrate the life of veteran firefighter

Okanogan County Emergency Management

OKANOGAN, Wash. - A memorial service on Thursday will celebrate the life of a veteran firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Okanogan County Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson passed away earlier this month from injuries he sustained while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire.

READ: Veteran firefighter burned in Spring Coulee Fire passes away

The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, located at 175 Rodeo Trail.

Johnson served with the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army before his time as a firefighter and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard in Baghdad in 2003.

Johnson retired from the military after 22 years of service and then started his career with the fire department.