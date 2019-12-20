Memorial honors Spokane's homeless who passed away this year

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial on Friday morning honored those who have died in Spokane while suffering from homelessness.

CHAS Health and its community partners remembered those who have died without a home in the past year, giving a call to action to end homelessness in Spokane and support those struggling to make ends meet.

CHAS offers healthcare to all members of the community, including the homeless.