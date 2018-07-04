News

Mel Olson, voice of Moses Lake Chiefs, dies at 89

Struck by pick-up truck while bicycling

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Mel Olson, the legendary voice of the Moses Lake High School Chiefs, died Tuesday afternoon after he was struck on his bicycle by a pick-up truck in Moses Lake. He was 89-years-old. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed to kxly4 that Olson was the victim of the crash.  He had been the play-by-play announcer for Chiefs football, basketball, and wrestling teams for more than 50 years.

iFIBER One News reported the accident after a vehicle struck a bicyclist near the Harvest Manor Estates along Airway Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Olson was taken to Samaritan Hospital and was then airlifted to a regional hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

