Mel Olson, voice of Moses Lake Chiefs, dies at 89
Struck by pick-up truck while bicycling
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Mel Olson, the legendary voice of the Moses Lake High School Chiefs, died Tuesday afternoon after he was struck on his bicycle by a pick-up truck in Moses Lake. He was 89-years-old.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office confirmed to kxly4 that Olson was the victim of the crash. He had been the play-by-play announcer for Chiefs football, basketball, and wrestling teams for more than 50 years.
iFIBER One News reported the accident after a vehicle struck a bicyclist near the Harvest Manor Estates along Airway Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Olson was taken to Samaritan Hospital and was then airlifted to a regional hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
Previous Story
Spokane Fire rescues pedestrian who fell from bridge near Riverfront Park
Next Story
Sen. Cantwell talks healthcare, pre-existing conditions at MultiCare Deaconness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Fire rescues pedestrian who fell from bridge near Riverfront Park
- Cd'A Fourth of July events
- Spokane International Airport adds TSA pre-check lane to expedite travel
- "Drink One for Debi" helps family pay it forward after devastating loss
- Alleged TJ Meenach Bridge attacker appointed public defender
- Level 3 evacuation notice issued for Road W-NW and Stuhlmiller Road downgraded to Level I