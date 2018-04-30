BREAKING NEWS

News

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton:Everything we know about their relationship

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 09:40 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 09:40 AM PDT

Are Duchess Kate and Prince Harry's future wife bonding? The future sisters-in-law have a lot in common through life in the public eye.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS