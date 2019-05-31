News

Meet Smokey Bear this weekend, and do downward dog with a view

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:24 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can head to this weekend, free of charge: 

  • Demo Day & Wellness Fair
    • Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • 3801 N. Farwell Road, Mead
    • Meet Smokey Bear, watch live fire demonstrations and auto extrications, blood drive, learn about fire prevention, junior firefighter challenge course for kids
  • ArtFest
    • Friday, noon to 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    • The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
    • More than 150 artists
  • Yoga on the Bridge
    • Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
    • Spokane Riverfront Park, orange bridge by Looff Carrousel
    • Bring your own yoga mat
  • Hiking Clinic
    • Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Riverside State Park Swinging Bridge & Bowl and Pitcher
    • All ages & levels welcome
    • Wear comfortable shoes
    • Bring water, snacks

