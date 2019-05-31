Meet Smokey Bear this weekend, and do downward dog with a view
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can head to this weekend, free of charge:
- Demo Day & Wellness Fair
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 3801 N. Farwell Road, Mead
- Meet Smokey Bear, watch live fire demonstrations and auto extrications, blood drive, learn about fire prevention, junior firefighter challenge course for kids
- ArtFest
- Friday, noon to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
- More than 150 artists
- Yoga on the Bridge
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
- Spokane Riverfront Park, orange bridge by Looff Carrousel
- Bring your own yoga mat
- Hiking Clinic
- Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Riverside State Park Swinging Bridge & Bowl and Pitcher
- All ages & levels welcome
- Wear comfortable shoes
- Bring water, snacks
