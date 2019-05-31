Meet Smokey Bear this weekend, and do downward dog with a view

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can head to this weekend, free of charge:

Demo Day & Wellness Fair Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 3801 N. Farwell Road, Mead Meet Smokey Bear, watch live fire demonstrations and auto extrications, blood drive, learn about fire prevention, junior firefighter challenge course for kids

ArtFest Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture More than 150 artists

Yoga on the Bridge Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Spokane Riverfront Park, orange bridge by Looff Carrousel Bring your own yoga mat

Hiking Clinic Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Riverside State Park Swinging Bridge & Bowl and Pitcher All ages & levels welcome Wear comfortable shoes Bring water, snacks



