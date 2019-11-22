Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, get free holiday treats, and watch the park glow; Free Fun Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Winter Glow Spectacular Lighting Ceremony Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Orchard Park (Liberty Lake) Hot chocolate, holiday treats Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there for photo opportunities Lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m.

Shop and Awe Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Boulevard Mercantile (Spokane) Vintage Christmas decor, window displays Blanket donations welcome, people who donate get entered into a drawing for a gift card

Decorate Your Own Donut Party Saturday, 10-1 p.m. Donut Parade (Spokane) For kids 12 and under First 100 get a free donut Decorate a Thanksgiving-themed donut

Santa Returns to River Park Square Saturday, 2-7 p.m. River Park Square (Spokane) Santa arrives to light the tree at 5 p.m. Free face painting, hot chocolate Live entertainment, caroling

