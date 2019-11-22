Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, get free holiday treats, and watch the park glow; Free Fun Friday

News

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Winter Glow Spectacular Lighting Ceremony
    • Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
    • Orchard Park (Liberty Lake)
    • Hot chocolate, holiday treats
    • Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there for photo opportunities
    • Lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m.
  • Shop and Awe
    • Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
    • Boulevard Mercantile (Spokane)
    • Vintage Christmas decor, window displays
    • Blanket donations welcome, people who donate get entered into a drawing for a gift card
  • Decorate Your Own Donut Party
    • Saturday, 10-1 p.m.
    • Donut Parade (Spokane)
    • For kids 12 and under
    • First 100 get a free donut
    • Decorate a Thanksgiving-themed donut
  • Santa Returns to River Park Square
    • Saturday, 2-7 p.m.
    • River Park Square (Spokane)
    • Santa arrives to light the tree at 5 p.m.
    • Free face painting, hot chocolate
    • Live entertainment, caroling

