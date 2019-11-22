Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, get free holiday treats, and watch the park glow; Free Fun Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Winter Glow Spectacular Lighting Ceremony
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
- Orchard Park (Liberty Lake)
- Hot chocolate, holiday treats
- Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there for photo opportunities
- Lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m.
- Shop and Awe
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
- Boulevard Mercantile (Spokane)
- Vintage Christmas decor, window displays
- Blanket donations welcome, people who donate get entered into a drawing for a gift card
- Decorate Your Own Donut Party
- Saturday, 10-1 p.m.
- Donut Parade (Spokane)
- For kids 12 and under
- First 100 get a free donut
- Decorate a Thanksgiving-themed donut
- Santa Returns to River Park Square
- Saturday, 2-7 p.m.
- River Park Square (Spokane)
- Santa arrives to light the tree at 5 p.m.
- Free face painting, hot chocolate
- Live entertainment, caroling
