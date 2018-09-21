News

Meet local first responders at Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 09:04 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 09:04 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - This weekend you can meet firefighters, police officers, and others who work to build, protect, and serve the Spokane community at the Touch-a-Touch event! 

Kids will be able to tour fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, and other heavy machinery.  Vehicles from Avista, Spokane Transit Authority, SCRAPS, and the Seahawks 12th Man Truck will also be there. 

It's on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Spokane Community College. That's at 1810 N Greene St.

Tickets are $5 per person but kids under 2 get in free and there's a $20 limit per family. You can find more information here. 

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS