Meet local first responders at Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. - This weekend you can meet firefighters, police officers, and others who work to build, protect, and serve the Spokane community at the Touch-a-Touch event!
Kids will be able to tour fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, and other heavy machinery. Vehicles from Avista, Spokane Transit Authority, SCRAPS, and the Seahawks 12th Man Truck will also be there.
It's on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Spokane Community College. That's at 1810 N Greene St.
Tickets are $5 per person but kids under 2 get in free and there's a $20 limit per family. You can find more information here.
