Meet 'Apollo,' Spokane astronaut Anne McClain's new puppy
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane astronaut Anne McClain is now part of a brand-new Apollo mission, but it is not what you think.
She recently adopted Apollo – a four-month-old puppy! The mission: to figure out how to raise this cute little guy.
Meet the other Apollo - the 4-month old canine version! I can assure you that puppy training is more complicated than space walking, and I sleep less now than I did the night before launch. He is my first dog, so advice is welcome! pic.twitter.com/CDnppKNk1y— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) December 17, 2019
McClain admits that puppy training is more difficult than space walking, and welcomes any advice from dog-owners and space fans alike.
Previous Story
New Historic Flight Museum opens today at Felts Field
Next Story
Moses Lake students allegedly yell 'n-word' at Yakima athletes during high school basketball game
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- New Historic Flight Museum opens today at Felts Field
- Moses Lake students allegedly yell 'n-word' at Yakima athletes during high school basketball game
- Three people found dead inside Great Falls casino, suspect killed by police
- Maple St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 reopens following 3-car crash
- One killed, five injured in crash along SR28 near Quincy
- Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hosts free vaccine clinic for veterans, homeless