Meet 'Apollo,' Spokane astronaut Anne McClain's new puppy

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 05:55 PM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 05:55 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane astronaut Anne McClain is now part of a brand-new Apollo mission, but it is not what you think.

She recently adopted Apollo – a four-month-old puppy! The mission: to figure out how to raise this cute little guy.

 

 

McClain admits that puppy training is more difficult than space walking, and welcomes any advice from dog-owners and space fans alike.

