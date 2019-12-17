Meet 'Apollo,' Spokane astronaut Anne McClain's new puppy

At the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, Expedition 56 backup crew member Anne McClain of NASA listens to a reporter’s question May 10 following her final Soyuz qualification May 10. McClain, Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency are the backups to the prime crew of Serena Aunon-Chancellor of NASA, Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos and Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, who will launch June 6 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft for a six-month mission on the International Space Station. NASA/Elizabeth Weissinger

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane astronaut Anne McClain is now part of a brand-new Apollo mission, but it is not what you think.

She recently adopted Apollo – a four-month-old puppy! The mission: to figure out how to raise this cute little guy.

Meet the other Apollo - the 4-month old canine version! I can assure you that puppy training is more complicated than space walking, and I sleep less now than I did the night before launch. He is my first dog, so advice is welcome! pic.twitter.com/CDnppKNk1y — Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) December 17, 2019

McClain admits that puppy training is more difficult than space walking, and welcomes any advice from dog-owners and space fans alike.