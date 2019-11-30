Meet a live reindeer at today's Kendall Yards holiday celebration

FreeImages.com/RAWKU5 While only 9 percent of employees in the survey said they have ever faked being sick during the holidays, those that had said it was most often to spend time with family and friends (68 percent), while others wanted to shop for the holidays (21 percent) or decorate for the season (9 percent).

FreeImages.com/RAWKU5 While only 9 percent of employees in the survey said they have ever faked being sick during the holidays, those that had said it was most often to spend time with family and friends (68 percent), while others wanted to shop for the holidays (21 percent) or decorate for the season (9 percent).

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing says holiday cheer like a live reindeer.

Come to Kendall Yards on Small Business Saturday and you’ll be able to meet one.

This year’s holiday celebration is hosted by the Kendall Yards Business Disctrict, and will feature a fireworks show and more.

The day will consist of face painting, live music, and plenty of opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa from 3-7 p.m.

If that’s not reason enough to attend, Franz Bakery will be giving out free grilled cheese.

Our Place Ministries will also be collecting nonperishable food items for those in need this holiday season.

You can catch the fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m.