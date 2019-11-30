Meet a live reindeer at today's Kendall Yards holiday celebration
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nothing says holiday cheer like a live reindeer.
Come to Kendall Yards on Small Business Saturday and you’ll be able to meet one.
This year’s holiday celebration is hosted by the Kendall Yards Business Disctrict, and will feature a fireworks show and more.
The day will consist of face painting, live music, and plenty of opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa from 3-7 p.m.
If that’s not reason enough to attend, Franz Bakery will be giving out free grilled cheese.
Our Place Ministries will also be collecting nonperishable food items for those in need this holiday season.
You can catch the fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE for more info.
