Meet a 16-ft Christmas Darth Vader, decorate cookies and other free events this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a fan of Star Wars and cookie decorating, then you're in for a treat with this week's Free Fun Friday. Read on:
- Saturday, Dec. 14
- W Garland Ave
- Watch a movie at the Garland Theater, decorate Christmas cookies, or take pictures in a photo booth. This event has activities the whole family can enjoy!
- Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- River Park Square
- Christmas shop from 70 local vendors, listen to live music, partake in holiday festivities and more! PSA: There’s also a beer garden.
Star Wars Inflatable Spectacular
- Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
- Geek Garage Sale Spokane: 15604 N. Freya Street, Mead
- Have you ever seen a 16-foot Darth Vader decked out in Christmas gear? You can at the Star Wars Inflatable Spectacular. Take photos with multiple Star Wars characters and donate to an organization like Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.
