Meet a 16-ft Christmas Darth Vader, decorate cookies and other free events this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a fan of Star Wars and cookie decorating, then you're in for a treat with this week's Free Fun Friday. Read on:

Winter Wonderland on Garland

Saturday, Dec. 14

W Garland Ave

Watch a movie at the Garland Theater, decorate Christmas cookies, or take pictures in a photo booth. This event has activities the whole family can enjoy!

Terrain’s BrrrZAAR

Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

River Park Square

Christmas shop from 70 local vendors, listen to live music, partake in holiday festivities and more! PSA: There’s also a beer garden.

Star Wars Inflatable Spectacular