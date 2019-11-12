Medical Lake interchange will be closed nightly for ten days

Washington State Department of Transportation

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Medical Lake interchange at I-90 and State Route 902 will be closing overnight for the next ten days.

Construction crews will begin installing permanent bracing along the girders of the interchange, and will be closing the place nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from November 12-22.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there will be detours available through the on- and off-ramps of the interchange, with a speed reduction in place around the work zone.

The nightly closures are part of a year-long project by WSDOT to revamp the old interchange, part of which includes building a parallel bridge over I-90.

Previously, the interchange was closed off in late September, early October. The project is slated to complete in late fall 2020.

For more information, you can visit the project page on WSDOT's website.