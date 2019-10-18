Medical Examiner identifies man who died in police custody

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the body of the man who died in police custody.

On October 5, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on North Canal Road to reports of a man acting out of control, screaming and breaking items in the home. They deployed a taser and subdued the man, before placing him in handcuffs. Shortly after, he stopped breathing, became unresponsive and eventually died in custody.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sergey A. Rumyantsev. His cause of death still has not been released.

All three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team.

