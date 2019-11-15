Medical Examiner identifies man who died at Spokane Valley hotel

Kat Wilcox/Pexels

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified 54-year-old Erik M. Andersen as the man who died at a Spokane Valley hotel earlier this month.

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office were called to the Rodeway Inn hotel on November 6 when Andersen walked into the lobby covered in blood. According to court documents, Andersen had a large cut on his arm and hotel staff believed he was suicidal.

The man told deputies he believed another man attacked him. Court documents show deputies had a hard time understanding him and Andersen could not stay focused on questions longer than a few seconds.

Hotel staff asked deputies to trespass Andersen from the property. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

A woman staying with Andersen told police they had used heroin together and he had taken insulin for his diabetes.

She said he started acting crazy and threw her things into the hallway.

The following afternoon, a hotel housekeeper entered Andersen's room and found him lying on the floor near the window. She assumed he was sleeping and went to clean other rooms. She told hotel management he had returned.

Staff called 911 to have Andersen removed, but discovered he was not breathing. Medics later pronounced him dead.

Investigators found the door frame was heavily damaged, as though someone had forced the door open, according to court documents. A television was missing and food was scattered across the dresser. A $100 bill and Bluetooh speakers were also missing.

According to a search warrant, detectives believe it is possible some sort of altercation took place resulting in Andersen's death.

The Medical Examiner has not yet a cause of Andersen's death. A toxicology report is pending.

