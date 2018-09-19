Medical examiner identifies man found near Centennial Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead near the Centennial Trail on Sept. 13, 2018 as 46-year-old Glen E. Weaver.

The cause of death is listed as pending toxicology test results.

Original Story:

Spokane Police are investigating an unattended death reported Thursday morning after a body was found off Centennial Trail near the Spokane River.

Police responded to the trail near N. Superior St. and E. Sharp Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Thursday where a body was found. Investigators believe the body may have been there for an extended period of time before it was discovered.

That section of the Centennial Trail is currently closed as authorities investigate the death.

SPD asks that you call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 if you have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have any information for the death investigation.

You are asked to avoid the area.