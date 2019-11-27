Medical Examiner identifies deceased woman found in Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Medical Examiner identified the deceased body found floating in the Spokane River as 48-year-old Brandi Conner.
A runner found Conner's body floating near the shore of Camp Sekani Park on Friday morning and called authorities. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded and pulled Conner's body from the water.
The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the manner of Conner's death and said the cause is pending a toxicology report.
