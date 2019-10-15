News

Medical examiner confirms Chattaroy couple died by murder-suicide

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 04:51 PM PDT

CHATTAROY, Wash. - Two elderly adults who were found dead inside a home just east of Chattaroy last Tuesday died by murder-suicide, the Spokane County Medical Examiner determined.  

Deputies initially responded to the home on N. Scotts Ridge Lane for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. 

Inside, they found 71-year-old Susan Bishop and 72-year-old Scott Bishop. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 

The medical examiner ruled Susan’s death a homicide and confirmed Scott shot himself.   

