Medical examiner confirms Chattaroy couple died by murder-suicide

CHATTAROY, Wash. - Two elderly adults who were found dead inside a home just east of Chattaroy last Tuesday died by murder-suicide, the Spokane County Medical Examiner determined.

Deputies initially responded to the home on N. Scotts Ridge Lane for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m.

Inside, they found 71-year-old Susan Bishop and 72-year-old Scott Bishop. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

The medical examiner ruled Susan’s death a homicide and confirmed Scott shot himself.