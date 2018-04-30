Medicaid expansion in Idaho moves closer to November ballot

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Volunteers who criss-crossed the state of Idaho believe they have enough signatures to get a Medicaid expansion initaitive on the November ballot in Idaho.

"Reclaim Idaho," the group behind the move has until 5pm tomorrow to turn in at least 56,192 valid voter signatures. They believe they have well over that number, but will continue to gather right up until tonights midnight deadline.

Those signatures must come from at lease 6 percent of the registered voters in at least 18 of Idaho's 35 legislative districts, and organizers say that requirement has been met as well.

Idaho voter won't know for sure, though, until June 30th, which is the deadline for the county clerks around the state to verify the signatures.

No initiative has qualified for the Idaho ballot since 2013 when state lawmakers made it mandatory to get 6 percent of registered voters’ signatures from each of at least 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

Currently, 62,000 Idahoans do not have health insurance because they fall into a "coverage gap," they make too much to qualifiy for Idaho's Medicaid program, but not enough to pay for health care insurance provided under the Affordable Care Act. In 32 other states, expanding Medicaid has lead to coverage for people in those gaps.