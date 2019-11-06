McMorris Rodgers announces $11.3 million to fund train rail to Spokane International Airport

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) attends a House Energy and Commerce Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers announced an $11.3 million grant for the Spokane International Airport.

The Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant comes from the Department of Transportation, and will fund the construction of a new rail facility for train access to the airport.

"Today's announcement of the award of a BUILD grant... represents a turning point in the form of a very strategic investment by USDOT and many local partners that places us on a firm course to achieve our objective to be a world-class intermodal transportation, logistics and advanced manufacturing center that will transform the regional economy," said Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport.

According to the Department of Transportation, the facility will be a rail-truck transload center for train loading, offloading and circulation at the airport.

"The Transload Facility will be developed in a location to leverage the full advantage of the air, rail and highway network as well as to open up over a thousand acres of land for commercial development that is located within an Opportunity Zone, Foreign Trade Zone and Community Empowerment Zone," said Nancy Vorhees, Chair of the Airport Board, "The table is being set for very significant growth of commerce in our region and we are thankful to our many local and state government partners as well as to our business community for their incredible support."

An existing rail spur will extend to the facility, totaling around 3.2 miles of track. The new circulation area will provide around 4.4 acres of pavement for freight truck movement, with an additional 0.2 miles of road to provide freight vehicle access to the site.

"The Spokane International Airport continues to be a leader in our community in both transportation and economic development," said McMorris Rodgers. "I'm so thankful for their leadership and excited to see them use this grant to continue to connect Eastern Washington with the rest of the world."