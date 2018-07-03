Mayor orders flags to half-staff in support of Capital Gazette shooting victims
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor David Condon, following a declaration by President Trump, has ordered all U.S. and Washington state flags at city facilities to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting.
“The Spokane community sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the senseless attach in Annapolis, Maryland,” said Condon. “We join the country in mourning the five reporters that lost their lives in this devastating tragedy.”
Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Tuesday, July 3.
