Mayoral candidates talk tactics leading up to Spokane's general election

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane general election is fast approaching, and mayoral candidates have no time to waste.

Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward expressed on Wednesday the importance of going door-to-door in the days leading up to Election Day.

Both candidates agree it’s best to have voters know just who they’re voting for.

The election office says more than 18,000 ballots have come back in for Spokane’s mayoral race.

13 days until the Spokane County election. More than 330,000 ballots were sent out—as of yesterday’s count about 18,500 have already been returned.



Sat down for campaign update with @votebenstuckart earlier this afternoon and getting ready to do the same with @Nadine4Mayor. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) October 23, 2019

As far as how the candidates are feeling? They say they aren’t really nervous. Instead, their focus is making that last push for votes.

“You know I feel confident but I don’t take anything for granted,” said Woodward. “We still work hard and we’ve always run like we’re five points down so it’s just a lot of hard work.”

“I don’t know what the mindset is other than you gotta keep working until the last day,” Stuckart said. “Just keep making phone calls, making texts and knocking on doors.”

If you live in the county and haven’t recieved a ballot yet, you can call the Spokane County Elections Office at 509-477-2320.