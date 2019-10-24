News

Mayoral candidates talk tactics leading up to Spokane's general election

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 08:55 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:55 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane general election is fast approaching, and mayoral candidates have no time to waste. 

Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward expressed on Wednesday the importance of going door-to-door in the days leading up to Election Day. 

Both candidates agree it’s best to have voters know just who they’re voting for. 

The election office says more than 18,000 ballots have come back in for Spokane’s mayoral race. 

As far as how the candidates are feeling? They say they aren’t really nervous. Instead, their focus is making that last push for votes.  

“You know I feel confident but I don’t take anything for granted,” said Woodward. “We still work hard and we’ve always run like we’re five points down so it’s just a lot of hard work.” 

“I don’t know what the mindset is other than you gotta keep working until the last day,” Stuckart said. “Just keep making phone calls, making texts and knocking on doors.” 

If you live in the county and haven’t recieved a ballot yet, you can call the Spokane County Elections Office at 509-477-2320.  

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS