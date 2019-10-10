Mayor Condon endorses Nadine Woodward for Spokane mayor

Nadine Woodward Former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is running for mayor of Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor David Condon has endorsed Nadine Woodward for Spokane’s next mayor, he announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came at the end of a press conference, during which Condon told 4 News Now he also endorses Cindy Wendle for city council president.

Later in a release, Condon said, "Nadine is a collaborator who can work across the entire political spectrum to get things done. A divided city under Ben Stuckart is the last thing Spokane needs."

“We have made a lot of progress around public safety the past eight years," Condon added. "I think Nadine can take us even further to make Spokane the city it should be. She is the only candidate who can get us there without breaking the bank, and I look forward to helping her transition when she becomes mayor.”

Woodward responded to Condon's endoresement in a release, saying, "Mayor Condon has been a wonderful public servant and has given our next mayor a special gift: A city on solid financial footing."

"When he took office eight years ago, Spokane was in the red. Eight years later, we have balanced our budget, revitalized Riverfront Park and made our river cleaner than ever," Woodward said. "I welcome David's endorsement and look forward to building upon his legacy for the citizens of Spokane."

In August, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich endorsed Woodward, along with the Spokane Police Guild in July.

