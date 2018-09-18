Mayor Condon 'disappointed' city council voted to override veto of renewable energy plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's city council has revived a plan to move the city to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
The city council passed the ordinance in a 6-1 vote in August. The plan was to set up an independent panel to figure out how to shift the city, and everyone who lives in it, to use only renewable energy by 2030.
Mayor David Condon later vetoed the plan, citing cost and liability concerns. But at Monday night's meeting, the city council voted to override the Mayor's veto. Council members said they'd heard nothing but support for the plan from their constituents.
Councilwoman Lori Kinnear recounted hundreds of emails she and councilwoman Karen Stratton recently received, and said not a single one of them asked the council to uphold the Mayor's veto.
“[Councilwoman Stratton] and I had about 200 emails so thank you to everybody that sent us emails. We're hearing from people and it's exciting to know that we did not receive one [request to] sustain the veto,'' Kinnear said.
Councilwoman Kate Burke echoed support for the renewable energy plan. “I'm just excited to push this forward and make sure that we can have a more sustainable future,” said Burke.
Councilman Mike Fagan, who has been the sole council member against the initiative, did not change his stance Monday night. Fagan cites what he calls a 'glaring mistake' in the plan regarding fiscal impact analysis.
Mayor Condon released the following statement in response to the council's decision to override his veto:
“I am disappointed that the City Council rushed to override my veto, rather than take some time to work together to develop revised legislation that can move our community forward on sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy resources that is affordable for citizens. The goal is important, but I want to address this issue in the best way for our community. I remain hopeful that the Council and my administration can revisit this ordinance to get to a place that will result in actions we can take and meaningful change.”
-Spokane Mayor David Condon
