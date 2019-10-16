Mayo Clinic testing vaccine to prevent breast cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A vaccine that stops breast cancer and ovarian cancer from coming back could be available in less than a decade.
That’s according to researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who say the vaccine has also shown signs of being able to stop the cancer before it even begins.
The researchers developed an immunotherapy treatment that trains the immune system to recognize and kill breast cancer cells.
Based on the results of early-stage clinical trials, the vaccine seems to have successfully removed cancer cells in one patient and another is showing positive results.
Learn more HERE.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on N Indain Trail Road
- Friends of the Library fall book sale starts Wednesday
- Tartar Sauce puts Zip's Drive-In on the map
- Spokane voters to face income tax proposition on November ballot
- New effort to clean up crime in downtown Spokane
- City of Spokane to finish cleaning up storm debris within the week