Mayo Clinic testing vaccine to prevent breast cancer

Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center via CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A vaccine that stops breast cancer and ovarian cancer from coming back could be available in less than a decade.

That’s according to researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, who say the vaccine has also shown signs of being able to stop the cancer before it even begins.

The researchers developed an immunotherapy treatment that trains the immune system to recognize and kill breast cancer cells.

Based on the results of early-stage clinical trials, the vaccine seems to have successfully removed cancer cells in one patient and another is showing positive results.