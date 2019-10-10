May I Have a Minute: Nadine Woodward

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Nadine Woodward spent nearly 30 years working as a journalist in the Spokane area. Woodward moved to Spokane in 1990. She spent 20 years working at CBS affiliate KREM 2, then in 2010, moved to KXLY where she anchored the evening broadcasts up until February 2019. She is also the Vice President of Memories by Design, her family-owned video production company.

Woodward is a Washington native and grew up in Vancouver, but has spent the majority of her life in Spokane. She is a graduate of the University of Portland.

Money and Endorsements

As of October 10, Woodward has raised over $236,000 in campaign donations. The majority of her donations from independent donors, but she has received support from the Washington Association of Realtors PAC.

Beyond the $2,000 campaign donation, the Realtor’s PAC has contributed nearly $161,000 in independent expenditures in favor of Woodward’s campaign. Additionally, the Spokane Good Government Alliance has contributed over $50,000 in independent expenditures in favor of her campaign, and the Concerned Taxpayers of Washington State have contributed over $9,000.

Woodward has been endorsed by the Washington Association of Realtors, the Spokane Association of Realtors, as well as Black Realty Inc. She has also garnered the support of Spokane Mayor David Condon, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and the Spokane Police Guild.

The Issues

Homelessness

Woodward has been extremely vocal about what she would do to address the homelessness crisis if elected. She has said that the majority of those struggling with homelessness are also suffering from addiction and mental health issues. Woodward has said she hopes to prioritize treatment options if election.

Woodward has pointed to a program in Marysville that offers those who are homeless an ultimatum: either get addiction treatment or go to jail. The program has been successful in Marysville and Woodward believes it would be beneficial to the Spokane community.

Affordable Housing

In terms of affordable housing, Woodward said she wants to focus on housing at different income levels, where people can live within their means and achieve the “American dream” of owning their own home.

Woodward has said she would subsidize taxpayer dollar housing developments outside the City of Spokane.

Public Safety

Woodward has said public safety is her top priority. If elected, she hopes to put more officers on the street and dedicate more detectives to investigating property crimes. She has also been a vocal proponent of returning a precinct to downtown Spokane.