May I Have a Minute: Cindy Wendle

Cindy Wendle is a co-owner of NorthTown Square and previously managed the Spokane branch of Washington Trust bank. She spent many years working for Washington Trust Bank and helped bring leads efforts to bring the bank to the Palouse.

Wendle grew up in Pullman, but has spent time all across Washington. She attended the University of Washington and moved to Spokane following her graduation.

Money and Endorsements

Wendle has raised just under $171,000 in campaign donations as of October 2. Among her donors are the Build East PAC, Gee Automotive, Huppin’s and the Spokane Association of Realtors.

Wendle has been endorsed by Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, Spokane Mayor David Condon, Murray Huppin and Karen Worthy.

The Issues

Homelessness

Wendle has addressed homelessness throughout her campaign. She told 4 News Now she believes the crisis stems from open drug use and mental health issues within the community. At a forum in August, Wendle also attributed the crisis to family conflict and lack of income.

Wendle has suggested the solution lies in enforcing laws more strictly, in hopes of leading people on the streets to services and resources across the city.

Affordable Housing

Amid the affordable housing discussion, Wendle has maintained focus on growth, but also on the “mom and pop” landlords that manage properties around the city. Wendle has expressed concern that these people would not be able to continue should stricter regulations be in place.

Public Safety

Wendle's campaign site says her vision is to "make Spokane safe for everyone." She said her plan is to end open drug use, add more affordable housing, increase mental health services and make sure law enforcement officers have the tools they nee to stop criminals who put people in danger.