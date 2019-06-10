Mat Kearney coming to the Bing Crosby Theater in December

TicketMaster Mat Kearney will place the Bing Crosby Theater in December.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney will play the Bing Crosby Theater in December.

The Pacific Northwest native is visiting Spokane on December 13 as part of his "City of Black & White Revisited" acoustic tour.

Kearney grew up in Eugene, but is now based in Nashville. He's known for his songs "Young Love," "City of Black & White" and "Just Kids."

Tickets for Kearney's concert go on sale June 14 at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $20-$35 and can purchased through ticketswest.com.

