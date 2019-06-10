News

Mat Kearney coming to the Bing Crosby Theater in December

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 08:24 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:24 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney will play the Bing Crosby Theater in December. 

The Pacific Northwest native is visiting Spokane on December 13 as part of his "City of Black & White Revisited" acoustic tour. 

Kearney grew up in Eugene, but is now based in Nashville. He's known for his songs "Young Love," "City of Black & White" and "Just Kids." 

Tickets for Kearney's concert go on sale June 14 at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $20-$35 and can purchased through ticketswest.com. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS