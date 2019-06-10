Mat Kearney coming to the Bing Crosby Theater in December
SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney will play the Bing Crosby Theater in December.
The Pacific Northwest native is visiting Spokane on December 13 as part of his "City of Black & White Revisited" acoustic tour.
Kearney grew up in Eugene, but is now based in Nashville. He's known for his songs "Young Love," "City of Black & White" and "Just Kids."
Tickets for Kearney's concert go on sale June 14 at 8 a.m. Tickets range from $20-$35 and can purchased through ticketswest.com.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- 19-year-old suspected of domestic violence assault surrenders
- Mat Kearney coming to the Bing Crosby Theater in December
- Post Falls boy raises $3,000 at lemonade stand for service dog
- 23-year-old woman killed in crash near Moses Lake
- 2 people seriously injured in Spokane Valley crash
- Lime hires local magnet fisherman to get bikes, scooters from Spokane River