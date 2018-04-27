Master Gardeners annual Plant Sale and Garden Fair also offers chance to meet with planting experts

SPOKANE, Wash. - - If you're trying to grow your garden this season, be sure to check out the Master Gardeners Plant Sale and Garden Fair. Attendees are able to purchase plants at great prices and meet with experts to talk about their planting concerns at no cost.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 28 at the WSU Extension Center at 222 North Havana Street, right next to the Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The WSU and Spokane Master Gardeners grow most of the plants available for purchase and say by the end of the event, there are little to none left; after 10 years, they've built quite a loyal following.

If you've never been before, they advise arriving early to get access to the biggest and best plants. The event takes place both indoors and outdoors and everything from perennials to tomatoes and herbs will be available for purchase.

The Plant Clinic will also be open. If you have questions about plants you are purchasing, or pieces already in your garden, stop in and speak with one of the 100 experts who will be present.