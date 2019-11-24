Massive cold front moving in Thanksgiving week
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a strange season of early snow, sunny days and pouring rain, things are about to get much simpler – freezing cold.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cold front is going to steamroll the Inland Northwest this week, with highs in the 20s and mid-30s. Strong winds, peaking on Wednesday, will make conditions 5-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of the year.
Much colder temperatures are on the way for this holiday week for much of the Western US!— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 24, 2019
Across the #InlandNW, look for highs to only reach the 20s to mid 30s on #Thanksgiving. Gusty winds will cause brisk wind chills in the morning. Dress appropriately! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/wRpr7j6oS1
Thanksgiving Eve is shaping up to be very windy over parts of the region. New blog post discussing this and the potential impacts. https://t.co/KCTPXfFkbV #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/8LDBZD97cX— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 24, 2019
The NWS snow forecast suggests snowfall at the Cascade Passes, Blue mountains and Camas Prairie – so any friends or family traveling into town for Thanksgiving will likely not be hampered by weather conditions, which look to improve by Thanksgiving.
Manito Park needs volunteers for the annual 'Holiday Open House'
Manito Park hosts Spokane's annual Turkey Trot
