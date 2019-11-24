News

Massive cold front moving in Thanksgiving week

By:

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 01:01 PM PST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:01 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a strange season of early snow, sunny days and pouring rain, things are about to get much simpler – freezing cold.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cold front is going to steamroll the Inland Northwest this week, with highs in the 20s and mid-30s. Strong winds, peaking on Wednesday, will make conditions 5-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of the year.

 

 

 

 

The NWS snow forecast suggests snowfall at the Cascade Passes, Blue mountains and Camas Prairie – so any friends or family traveling into town for Thanksgiving will likely not be hampered by weather conditions, which look to improve by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS