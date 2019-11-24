Massive cold front moving in Thanksgiving week

Jessica Fadel

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a strange season of early snow, sunny days and pouring rain, things are about to get much simpler – freezing cold.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cold front is going to steamroll the Inland Northwest this week, with highs in the 20s and mid-30s. Strong winds, peaking on Wednesday, will make conditions 5-15 degrees colder than normal for this time of the year.

Much colder temperatures are on the way for this holiday week for much of the Western US!



Across the #InlandNW, look for highs to only reach the 20s to mid 30s on #Thanksgiving. Gusty winds will cause brisk wind chills in the morning. Dress appropriately! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/wRpr7j6oS1 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 24, 2019

Thanksgiving Eve is shaping up to be very windy over parts of the region. New blog post discussing this and the potential impacts. https://t.co/KCTPXfFkbV #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/8LDBZD97cX — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 24, 2019

The NWS snow forecast suggests snowfall at the Cascade Passes, Blue mountains and Camas Prairie – so any friends or family traveling into town for Thanksgiving will likely not be hampered by weather conditions, which look to improve by Thanksgiving.

National Weather Service