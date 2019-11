iStock/Uberphotos Cold and flu season is shifting into high gear, and while you may not feel like eating when you're sick, TheDailyMeal.com compiled a list of "super foods" that can help make you feel better.

iStock/Uberphotos Cold and flu season is shifting into high gear, and while you may not feel like eating when you're sick, TheDailyMeal.com compiled a list of "super foods" that can help make you feel better.

OSBURN, Idaho - Silver Hills Elementary in Osburn will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to mass illness.

A spokeswoman for the Wallace School District said students and staff are suffering from the flu and other various illnesses.

Janitors will spend the next few days cleaning the school.