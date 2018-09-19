Marriage of Figaro opens this weekend at the Fox

Mozart's most popular opera, The Marriage of Figaro, will open this Friday at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox in downtown Spokane. It is being put on by the Inland Northwest Opera and runs through Sunday.

Singers have been brought in from across the country, but one of the stars is from right here in the Inland Northwest. Madison Leonard, a Coeur d'Alene High School graduate will play the part of Susanna, who ultimately marries Figaro.

"Mozart is smart funny, so the plot itself is so intricate," said Gabriel Presser, who plays Figaro."To follow who is outwitting who, who is outsmarting who, and I think its nice that it is set in kind of Downton Abbey, and you can really relate to these characters."

The opera was written in 1786 and follows the comedy, love and chaos of Figaro as he attempts to marry Susanna, both servants, despite the best efforts of his boss, the Count.

"One of the greatest things about this opera is that you care about the characters, despite the fact that they have all done something wrong, you want them to succeed," said Olivia Vote, who plays Cherubino. "Its funny but it is also really endearing."

The opera will be sung entirely in Italian, but the theater will be showing translated lyrics on a screen above the stage.

