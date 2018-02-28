BREAKING NEWS

Mark Peterson and the Kxly4 Extreme Team win award at Sacred Heart luncheon

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 05:56 PM PST

Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:56 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark Peterson and the Kxly4 Extreme Team got a special award Tuesday.

Mark received "Advocate of the Year" award at Sacred Heart's Kids at Heart Luncheon.

The Extreme Team lit up Cowley Park near Sacred Heart Children's Hospital to provide some holiday cheer for the young patients who couldn't go home for Christmas.

 

