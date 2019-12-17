News

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center hosts free vaccine clinic for veterans, homeless

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 07:05 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - The V.A. didn't just serve its own Monday, as it hosted a free vaccine clinic for homeless men and women and veterans in Spokane.

Joined by its partners from the Spokane Regional Health District, Meals on Wheels, the Washington State Guard, and the Medical Reserve Corps, the Mann-Grandstaff V.A. Medical Center rolled its mobile clinic outside the Cannon Center for the homeless.

Health care workers and volunteers provided patients with free Hepatitis A and flu vaccines, along with free meals and suicide prevention resources.

"The vet population is obviously key for us, and very important for us, but in the big scheme, it's all of our problem," said Mann-Grandstaff emergency manager Chris Jaklitsch. "We're here to help, so the best way to do that is to get together with the community."

The medical center and its partners will be back at the Cannon Center in June to hand out a second round of free vaccines.

