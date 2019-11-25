Manito Park needs volunteers for the annual 'Holiday Open House'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of Manito Park is sponsoring the annual Holiday Open House – and we have received an anonymous tip that Santa may be making an appearance!
The event will take place on December 14 and 15 from 3-6 p.m. at the Manito Park meeting room. There will be cookie decorating and a visit with Santa Claus, himself.
They are also looking for volunteers to serve as hosts, to help children decorate and visit with Santa.
