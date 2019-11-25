Manito Park needs volunteers for the annual 'Holiday Open House'

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of Manito Park is sponsoring the annual Holiday Open House – and we have received an anonymous tip that Santa may be making an appearance!

The event will take place on December 14 and 15 from 3-6 p.m. at the Manito Park meeting room. There will be cookie decorating and a visit with Santa Claus, himself.

They are also looking for volunteers to serve as hosts, to help children decorate and visit with Santa.